“When Apple Inc. reports results on Tuesday, investors will seek insight into upcoming new iPhones and how the current flagship iPhone X is performing,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg. “They also want executives’ latest thoughts on the growing trade dispute between the U.S. and China.”

“The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is expected to announce fiscal third-quarter revenue of $52.3 billion, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg,” Gurman reports. “That’s in line with the company’s recent forecast and translates to year-over-year revenue growth of about 15 percent, the strongest for Apple’s June quarter since 2015. Higher iPhone average selling prices, increased services revenue, and unit sales growth for the Apple Watch should drive the expansion, analysts say.”

“Investors and analysts will also be closely watching Apple’s fiscal fourth-quarter outlook. This is the period when new iPhones are often unveiled. Analysts see September quarter revenue of about $59.5 billion, which would represent 15 percent year-over-year growth,” Gurman reports. “The company plans new iPad Pros with iPhone X features this year. That could boost iPad sales in the fiscal fourth quarter and the upcoming holiday quarter, depending on when in 2018 the devices are upgraded.”

