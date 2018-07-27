“When he says ‘our competitor’ he’s talking about Intel, whose modems are already used in many iPhones,” Cross writes. “It’s no wonder Apple is trying to break from using Qualcomm’s products, as the two companies are still caught up in an epic years-long series of lawsuits against each other.”
“The opinion pieces quickly followed, warning that this year’s iPhones would have slower cellular connections than top-tier Android phones and that the lack of a Qualcomm modem would set the iPhone back,” Cross writes. “I don’t believe that is necessarily true.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Dare we believe it? Is the single worldwide iPhone finally at hand?
