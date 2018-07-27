“‘We believe Apple intends to solely use our competitor’s modems rather than our modems in its next iPhone release,'” Jason Cross writes for Macworld. “That’s the quote from Qualcomm CFO George Davis, made during its earnings call with analysts on June 25, that sparked a small firestorm among Apple pundits.”

“When he says ‘our competitor’ he’s talking about Intel, whose modems are already used in many iPhones,” Cross writes. “It’s no wonder Apple is trying to break from using Qualcomm’s products, as the two companies are still caught up in an epic years-long series of lawsuits against each other.”

“The opinion pieces quickly followed, warning that this year’s iPhones would have slower cellular connections than top-tier Android phones and that the lack of a Qualcomm modem would set the iPhone back,” Cross writes. “I don’t believe that is necessarily true.”

