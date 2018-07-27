“Apple is pledging assistance to its Japanese customers affected by heavy rainfall in July, by announcing it will be providing repairs of iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other hardware directly damaged by the natural disaster at no charge,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“Customers with damaged products can contact Apple on 0120-27753-5 before the end of September to arrange for a repair, an announcement on the regional Apple website found by Mac Otakara reveals,” Owen reports. “For the repair, products will be collected from the customers and serviced at no charge, in cases where a repair can be made.”

Owen reports, “The special repair service will apply to repairable Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple Watch, and Apple displays that were directly affected by the weather event.”

