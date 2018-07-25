Horace Dediu writes for Asymco, “Three months ago Apple provided the following guidance: ‘As we move ahead into the June quarter,[…] We expect revenue to be between $51.5 billion and $53.5 billion. We expect gross margin to be between 38% and 38.5%. We expect OpEx to be between $7.7 billion and $7.8 billion. We expect OI&E to be about $400 million. And we expect our tax rate to be about 14.5%.'”

Dediu writes, “If we aim for a revenue figure close to the upper end of the range ($53.2 billion) and insert all the other figures (split the difference for OpEx) then the company’s fiscal third quarter looks as follows:”

• Revenues: $53.2b

• iPhone (units): 43.2 million

• iPad (units): 11.6 million

• Mac (units): 4.3 million

• Services ($): 9.5 billion

• Other products ($): 3.5 billion

• Gross margin (%): 38.6%

• EPS ($): $2.26

How Dediu arrived at that EPS figure is explained in full here.