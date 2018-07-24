“And along with the 64 classic games, the C64 Mini actually functions as a real PC, with a whopping 64KB (that’s kilobytes, with a ‘K’) RAM, and such advancements as color graphics,” Woods reports. “Yes, you can experience the Commodore 64 as it was meant to be, but with some modern improvements like USB ports and HDMI with 720p output.”
Woods reports, “Retro Games hasn’t confirmed a price, but it should be around $70.”
MacDailyNews Note: The keyboard keys are non-functional.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: One word:
JUMPMAN!
