“Last year, Retro Games announced the C64 Mini, a small version of the classic Commodore 64 PC, that comes pre-installed with 64 games,” Rich Woods reports for Neowin. “The device launched in March, but the company announced today that the North American version will launch on October 9.”

“And along with the 64 classic games, the C64 Mini actually functions as a real PC, with a whopping 64KB (that’s kilobytes, with a ‘K’) RAM, and such advancements as color graphics,” Woods reports. “Yes, you can experience the Commodore 64 as it was meant to be, but with some modern improvements like USB ports and HDMI with 720p output.”

Woods reports, “Retro Games hasn’t confirmed a price, but it should be around $70.”

MacDailyNews Note: The keyboard keys are non-functional.

Read more in the full article here.