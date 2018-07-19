“The European Commission had solid antitrust reasons for fining Google 4.3 billion euros ($5 billion) for violations including the bundling of certain apps with the Android operating system — and for not going after Apple for similar behavior,” Leonid Bershidsky writes for Bloomberg Opinion. “Yet, from a consumer’s point of view, Apple should get the same kind of attention.”

“The most important infraction by Google in the EU ruling is the ‘illegal tying’ of its search and browser apps to the Android operating system. The search giant, the ruling said, made Android phone manufacturers preinstall its search and browser applications if they wanted to provide access to the Google Play Store, where almost all Android users get their apps,” Bershidsky writes. “That, according to the European Commission, reduced the ability of other search providers and browser developers to compete because preinstallation creates a “status-quo bias”: Users are too lazy to research alternatives to apps that are already on their new phones.”

“If Google is at fault for its de facto monopoly in Android app stores, Apple should be held to account for a similar violation,” Bershidsky writes. ” Although an Android user can easily shop in a few alternative stores (though none is a match for the Google Play Store), an iPhone user cannot go outside Apple’s App Store without ‘jailbreaking’ the phone, a process that disables operating system updates. That makes Apple a monopoly in the truest sense of the word…”

