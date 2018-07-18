“Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition commissioner, said Google has used its Android mobile phone operating system ‘to cement its dominance as a search engine,’ preventing rivals from innovating and competing ‘and this is illegal under EU antitrust rules,'” Rankin reports. “Vestager added: ‘The vast majority of users simply take what comes with their device and don’t download competing apps. Or to slightly paraphrase what [US free market economist] Milton Friedman has said ‘there ain’t no such thing as a free search.””
“The decision could raise tensions with the US government before a visit to the White House by the European commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, next week,” Rankin reports. “Juncker will meet the US president, Donald Trump, on 25 July for talks on the economy, counter-terrorism, energy security, foreign policy and security.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote yesterday:
Regardless of the amount of fine, it’ll be too little, too late. To actually restore competition in search and online advertising, Google would need to be broken up.
