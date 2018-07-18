“Samsung’s love/hate relationship with the iPhone continues with a brand new cringe-worthy commercial that attempts to mock Apple and the iPhone X for the silliest possible reason,” Chris Smith writes for BGR. “This new push just shows how terrifying the iPhone X is for Samsung, a phone that’s been selling a lot better than the Galaxy S and Note phones in spite of being a lot more expensive.”

“The ad was released a few weeks ahead of the Galaxy Note 9 launch, set to take place on August 9th in New York. Samsung is launching it about a month earlier than expected so it can have it in stores well before the 2018 iPhone series arrives,” Smith writes. “That’s also a sign that Samsung is afraid of the new iPhone X in a year when its flagship, the Galaxy S9, hasn’t been able to meet internal goals.”

“The new ad, meanwhile, proposes us an incredibly silly situation. An iPhone buyer comes to an Apple store to ask an “Ingenius” about download speeds. First of all, I’ve never, in my life, been asked that question about any phone, nor did I ever consider asking it about the iPhone. Secondly, she seems to be pretty well informed about download speeds, so what’s the point of coming to an Apple retail store to have all that confirmed?” Smith writes. “Samsung also misses the more significant point/issue here. The theoretical maximum 4G speeds of any device are irrelevant in real-life situations. That’s because those speeds are hardly available in real-life scenarios.”

Read more in the full article here.