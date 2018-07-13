Symons writes, “That being said, before you consider a receiver, consider these few things to make sure it’s what you really need.”
7 things to consider before buying an aftermarket CarPlay receiver:
• Cost
• Installation
• Are you buying a new car soon?
• Are all drivers in the Apple ecosystem?
• Room
• Wired or wireless?
Each of the 7 points above elucidated in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Do you have an aftermarket CarPlay receiver? If so, which one(s) and how do you like it/them?
Interns, please commence your most important jobs of the week: TTK!
TGIF, everyone. Prost!
SEE ALSO:
Pioneer MVH-1400NEX is an affordable aftermarket CarPlay head unit in a simple package – July 9, 2018
AAA: Apple CarPlay is less distracting to drivers vs. built-in systems designed by automakers – June 27, 2018
HARMAN pioneers first-ever wireless integration of Apple CarPlay – February 23, 2017
Apple opens up CarPlay to third-party mapping apps like Waze, Google Maps – June 5, 2018