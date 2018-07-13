“Most new vehicles are equipped with Bluetooth technology, so you can play music and take calls off of your phone,” Mick Symons writes for iMore. “Many manufacturers even choose to include CarPlay built right into their vehicles (or you can add it as an upgrade). If, however, you don’t have a vehicle with Bluetooth built in, or you simply want more out of your current bare-bones Bluetooth system, you might consider a CarPlay receiver.”

Symons writes, “That being said, before you consider a receiver, consider these few things to make sure it’s what you really need.”

7 things to consider before buying an aftermarket CarPlay receiver:

• Cost

• Installation

• Are you buying a new car soon?

• Are all drivers in the Apple ecosystem?

• Room

• Wired or wireless?

