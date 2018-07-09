“If you’re like me and stuck with a terrible stock head unit, then a CarPlay-enabled aftermarket radio may be the key to a much better audio, messaging, and navigation experience while on the go,” Benjamin writes. “There are caveats associated with having an aftermarket head unit installed, but as my recent experience with the Pioneer MVH-1400NEX shows, the upsides outweigh the potential downsides.”
“I would have preferred a wireless CarPlay unit, but having a wired-only model means that at least your iPhone will remain charged while in use,” Benjamin writes. “As long as you have a good installer, then the MVH-1400NEX is an affordable way to bring CarPlay to vehicles that don’t have such technology built-in.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Adding a good CarPlay deck can make your older car seem new again.
