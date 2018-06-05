“Since Apple CarPlay launched in 2014, Apple iOS users have been forced to use Apple Maps for navigation,” Liam Tung reports for ZDNet. “That will finally change with iOS 12, which allows users to pick whatever third-party mapping apps they wish to use for navigation.”

“Announcing third-party navigation support at WWDC on Monday, Apple showed an image of the CarPlay interface with Google Maps, Google-owned Waze, and Autonavi Navigation, a Chinese app,” Tung reports. “Apple Maps has improved since its launch on iOS in 2012 but still arguably isn’t as advanced as Google Maps for iOS and Android.”

“CarPlay does currently support a range of third-party apps mostly in audio but also messaging apps like WhatsApp,” Tung reports. “However, given the importance of directions when driving the choice of using a preferred and familiar navigation app should be good for iPhone owners.”

Read more in the full article here.