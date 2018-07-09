“Let’s get this out of the way: Macs are not ideal for gaming,” Ric Molina writes for Mac Gamer HQ. “If you want a computer primarily to play games, you will be better off with a custom-built Windows tower.”

“But that’s not why you’re here. You probably prefer a Mac for your everyday use, but you also want to play games on the side,” Molina writes. “And if you’re thinking about upgrading, or getting your first Mac, you want to know: What is the best Mac for gaming I can buy today?”

“Macs may not be designed for gaming, but many can still do a decent job and a few can even be excellent gaming machines,” Molina writes. “We’re here to show you which ones can be called true Apple gaming computers and which ones you should stay away from. And it doesn’t matter whether you’re looking for a laptop or a desktop. We cover both.”

