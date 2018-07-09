“In 2006 I was still toting my BlackBerry Pearl and harboring good memories of my PalmPilot and the apps I used with them. Even Steam, the popular cloud-based gaming platform and marketplace, had already made its debut a couple of years ahead of the App Store, offering us a way to download the games we bought any time we wanted them,” Johnson writes. “But these were false starts.”
“The App Store, though, put possibilities in our pockets,” Johnson writes. “With all those apps and more at my fingertips, I could have sent off my dissertation without ever printing a single piece of paper or possibly even using another device. It’s so revolutionary that it’s staggering.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Revolutionary.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s App Store turns ten years old – July 6, 2018
Apple’s App Store is destroying Google Play in services and subscriptions – April 18, 2018
Apple’s App Store revenue on track to eclipse global box office revenue this year – February 1, 2018
Apple App Store users spent nearly double that of Google Play users in Q417 – January 26, 2018
Apple unveils all-new App Store – June 5, 2017