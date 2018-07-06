“Steve wasn’t a fan of the idea of an app store,” Om Malik blogs eponymously. “An enthusiast community saw an opportunity, released a cracked iOS and an app store for independent apps. Very few developers were on board for the web apps, that Apple was pushing.”
“App store’s tenth anniversary is a timely reminder that enthusiasts — derisively labeled fanboys — help turn companies into cultural movements,” Malik writes. “Twitter, as it does a bearhug on its ecosystem, shouldn’t forget that a large part of its success comes from those same enthusiasts.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Here’s a great example of Steve Jobs’ capacity to change his mind for the betterment of all.
