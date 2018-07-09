• Travel Simply: With iPad, you can be more flexible, making travel a little less painful.
• Organised Notes: With iPad, you can keep your typed or handwritten notes neat and organised, even if you’re not.
• All Your Stuff: With iPad, you can pack a bag with all your stuff, minus the stuff.
MacDailyNews Take: Good ads. Short and sweet, each with a simple message.
BTW, the “Travel Simply” spot reminded us that the evidence that Apple Pencil is poorly designed (it could really use a flat edge or weighted side) exist in every Apple Retail Store: Trays stuck to the table (a kludge to mitigate bad design).spot