Apple Singapore has debuted three short ads for iPad that focus on the small size and simplicity that iPad delivers.

Travel Simply: With iPad, you can be more flexible, making travel a little less painful.

Organised Notes: With iPad, you can keep your typed or handwritten notes neat and organised, even if you’re not.

All Your Stuff: With iPad, you can pack a bag with all your stuff, minus the stuff.

MacDailyNews Take: Good ads. Short and sweet, each with a simple message.

BTW, the “Travel Simply” spot reminded us that the evidence that Apple Pencil is poorly designed (it could really use a flat edge or weighted side) exist in every Apple Retail Store: Trays stuck to the table (a kludge to mitigate bad design).

Apple Pencil in tray so it doesn't roll onto the floor in an Apple Retail Store

