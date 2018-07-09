“Millions of Americans are fed up with overly complicated web and phone security measures, a new study has found,” Marie Haaland reports for SWNS. “Researchers who polled 2,000 US adults found 81 percent don’t see the need for what they consider unnecessary security procedures. Forty-eight percent are fed up with the use of two-step verification and seven in 10 (71 percent) are frustrated by captcha codes, as they tend to feature illegible words.”

“Commissioned by analytics software firm FICO, the research also found that more than two-thirds (71 percent) think there are simply too many security measures nowadays,” Haaland reports. “TJ Horan, a vice president for fraud solutions at FICO, said: ‘There’s a real discrepancy here — consumers are glad their bank is protecting them, but frustrated that the protection is making it harder for them to open accounts and make purchases.'”

“Having to remember email addresses to recover passwords is an irritation for 58 percent — and similarly, six in 10 (65 percent) find it annoying when email systems log them out randomly as a security measure,” Haaland reports. “Interestingly, 46 percent even consider airport security to be an inconvenience and 38 percent regard mobile phone PINs as somewhat of a hassle.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Uh, cough: Remembering your password doesn’t have to feel like a memory challenge. With Face ID on iPhone X, your face is your password. – Apple Inc. SEE ALSO:

Apple debuts new TV commercial for iPhone X: ‘Memory’ – July 9, 2018

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]