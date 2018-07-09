In the spot, a game show host asks a contestant to recall a newly-created online banking password. Gasps, fainting spells, derisive laughter, and assorted mayhem from the assembled crowd ensue.
Remembering your password doesn’t have to feel like a memory challenge. With Face ID on iPhone X, your face is your password. – Apple Inc.
MacDailyNews Take: Excellent ad, Apple! (Remember this one come awards time.)
Face ID is nice, but the real value of the TrueDepth Camera system was that it gave Apple the chance to reimagine how iOS works without the incessant staccato interruption of the Home button. Without the Home button, iOS simply flows!