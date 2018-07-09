Apple has debuted a new television commercial for iPhone X called “memory” on U.S. cable and broadcast networks.

In the spot, a game show host asks a contestant to recall a newly-created online banking password. Gasps, fainting spells, derisive laughter, and assorted mayhem from the assembled crowd ensue.

Remembering your password doesn’t have to feel like a memory challenge. With Face ID on iPhone X, your face is your password. – Apple Inc.

