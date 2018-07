“For years, Mac computers did not come with utilities like Disk Cleanup and the newer Storage Sense found in Windows, but Apple added new tools in 2016 with the release of its macOS Sierra system,” J. D. Biersdorfer writes for The New York Times. “If your Mac is running at least that version of the system, go to the Apple Menu, select About This Mac and click the Storage tab.”

“On the Storage screen, you should see a graphic showing your drive’s available space,” Biersdorfer writes. “Click the Manage button on the right side of the box to get started.”

Biersdorfer writes, “The resulting storage-management screen offers four ways to clear off old files: Store in iCloud, Optimize Storage, Empty Trash Automatically and Reduce Clutter.”

