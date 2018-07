“If you like to use Hot Corners, enjoy Text snippets, or get a kick out of knowing these essential Mac shortcuts, I’ve got a treat for you – a free application that provides you with yet another way to stay in control of your Mac, no matter what you are doing,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“It’s called XMenu,” Evans writes. “Free, the software adds a range of (customizable and useful) menus to the right-hand side of the Menu bar.”

“I like to see XMenu as an application that puts the Finder a mouse-click away,” Evans writes. “There are lots of other uses, particularly for those who use Switch control.”

