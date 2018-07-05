“Even though I’ve moved onto the iPhone X, I still keep my SE around because I love the size. This year, I decided to turn it into a beta testing device and installed the public beta of iOS 12,” Gil writes. “The performance improvement was immediately noticeable.”
“Having switched to the iPhone X, the SE really felt like a dinosaur before. I didn’t even like using it very much because everything took so much time to load,” Gil writes. “With iOS 12, it feels like the SE is brand new, with a brand new processor chip and extra RAM, even though it’s the same exact iPhone I got three years ago.”
MacDailyNews Take: Kudos to the Apple iOS team for really focusing on making iOS 12 fly even on older iPhones!
