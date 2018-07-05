“Though I love the four-inch form factor, I’ve always been a bit disappointed in how Apple treats the SE,” Lory Gil writes for iMore. “It lacks the flagship advanced technology that we love in even the bottom tier (‘bottom tier’ being above the SE) iPhone. Its guts and hardware are years old, technologically. Even when it was only a year old, I had already noticed a slowdown in performance.”

“Even though I’ve moved onto the iPhone X, I still keep my SE around because I love the size. This year, I decided to turn it into a beta testing device and installed the public beta of iOS 12,” Gil writes. “The performance improvement was immediately noticeable.”

“Having switched to the iPhone X, the SE really felt like a dinosaur before. I didn’t even like using it very much because everything took so much time to load,” Gil writes. “With iOS 12, it feels like the SE is brand new, with a brand new processor chip and extra RAM, even though it’s the same exact iPhone I got three years ago.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Kudos to the Apple iOS team for really focusing on making iOS 12 fly even on older iPhones!

SEE ALSO:
Speed test: iOS 12 beta on an old iPhone 5s; how much faster is it? – June 28, 2018
Apple’s iOS 12 beta: Is it already faster than iOS 11? – June 13, 2018
Apple’s iOS 11 vs. iOS 12 on the iPhone 6 and iPad Mini 2 – June 11, 2018
Apple delays planned 2018 iOS features to focus on reliability, performance – January 30, 2018