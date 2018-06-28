“The iOS 12 beta has plenty of features to grab your attention: Memoji, group FaceTime calls and improved notifications,” Lexy Savvides writes for CNET. “But one of the most significant changes is performance gains under the hood, especially for older devices.”

“So to see how the newest iOS performs on the oldest phone, we took two 16GB iPhone 5S models and factory reset them,” Savvides writes. “One was running the iOS 12 public beta and the other iOS 11.4.”

“This isn’t a scientific test, just an anecdotal account of how quickly the OS performed when performing real-world tasks. Bear in mind that iOS 12 is still in public beta and performance may change between now and the final release in the fall,” Savvides writes. “Here’s how the iOS 12 public beta fared…”

