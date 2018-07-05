“On June 11, 2012, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple introduced its first MacBook Pro with a Retina display,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “Impressed by its thinness, the crowd at Moscone West erupted with a huge round of applause.”

“The external design of the notebook remained largely unchanged through 2015.

Rossignol reports, “Despite being thinner, the 2012 to 2015 era MacBook Pro had an array of connectivity options, including a pair of Thunderbolt and USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a SD card slot, and a MagSafe power adapter that breaks away safely if tugged.”

“Just over six years after Apple released the Mid 2012 model 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display, which is more than a fair amount of time,” Rossignol reports, “Apple has officially classified it as ‘vintage’ or ‘obsolete’ depending on the region.”

