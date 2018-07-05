“The external design of the notebook remained largely unchanged through 2015.
Rossignol reports, “Despite being thinner, the 2012 to 2015 era MacBook Pro had an array of connectivity options, including a pair of Thunderbolt and USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a SD card slot, and a MagSafe power adapter that breaks away safely if tugged.”
“Just over six years after Apple released the Mid 2012 model 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display, which is more than a fair amount of time,” Rossignol reports, “Apple has officially classified it as ‘vintage’ or ‘obsolete’ depending on the region.”
MacDailyNews Take: A beautiful Mac, but all things must pass.
In Apple parlance, “Vintage” products are those that have not been manufactured for more than 5 and less than 7 years ago with certain exceptions. “Obsolete” products are those that were discontinued more than 7 years ago with no exceptions.
