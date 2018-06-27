“Two well-respected analysts think Apple will be more flexible with its iPhone pricing this year, and they have good reasons to think so,” Eric Jhonsa writes for TheStreet.

“On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty forecast Apple will assign an $899 starting price to the 5.8-inch iPhone X successor that’s due to launch this year, while charging $100 more for a 6.5-inch model. She also forecast (in three base-case scenarios) that the 6.1-inch, LCD-based iPhone that’s widely to arrive will feature a starting price between $699 and $769,” Jhonsa writes. “Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks the 6.1-inch iPhone, which unlike the iPhone 8 and 8-Plus is expected to support Face ID and feature an edge-to-edge display, will have a $600 to $700 starting price.”

“It’s not too hard to understand why Apple could choose to be more lenient with its iPhone pricing in the fall of 2018 relative to the fall of 2017,” Jhonsa writes. “Apple’s iPhone unit sales totaled 129.5 million between the company’s December and March quarters, an increase of less than 1% from the year-ago period… Should more aggressive pricing help Apple take share, it would serve to further grow the company’s iPhone installed base. And that would help the company grow its Services revenue base.”

Read more in the full article here.