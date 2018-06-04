“Kuo states that the 6.5-inch OLED ‘iPhone X Plus’ will be $900-$1,000, the second generation OLED iPhone X will be $800-$900, and the new 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will be $600-$700,” Broussard reports. “Kuo reiterates that all 2018 iPhones will have a full-screen design and Face ID.”
“Secondly, Kuo believes that Apple will announce all three new iPhone models at an event in September,” Broussard reports. “Furthermore, all three iPhones will launch in September…”
MacDailyNews Take: Bring that 6.5-inch OLED ‘iPhone X Plus’ on – but bring it on with Apple Pencil support and call it “iPhone Pro!”