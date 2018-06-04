“Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has returned today with his first Apple-related research note for his new firm TF International Securities,” Mitchel Broussard reports for MacRumors. “According to Kuo, Apple’s pricing strategy will be ‘more aggressive’ for the three iPhones rumored for September 2018, an effort to boost shipments of the models this year. ”

“Kuo states that the 6.5-inch OLED ‘iPhone X Plus’ will be $900-$1,000, the second generation OLED iPhone X will be $800-$900, and the new 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will be $600-$700,” Broussard reports. “Kuo reiterates that all 2018 iPhones will have a full-screen design and Face ID.”

“Secondly, Kuo believes that Apple will announce all three new iPhone models at an event in September,” Broussard reports. “Furthermore, all three iPhones will launch in September…”

