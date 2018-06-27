“Apple’s extensive support system, through both its own and carrier stores, is another incredibly important point in the iPhone’s favor. There’s simply no other company that provides as much support for a smartphone after you purchase it,” Seifert writes. “On top of that, since it’s an iPhone, the iPhone X enjoys the broadest support of accessories and cases.”
MacDailyNews Take: And the best apps. Don’t forget the apps. iPhone apps are not warmed-over ports. Most apps are developed first for, and are better on, Apple’s iOS.
“The iPhone X separates itself from Apple’s other iPhones with its larger, crisper, edge-to-edge display, novel face-unlocking feature, and new gesture-based user interface,” Seifert writes. “It’s a different experience than other iPhones, and though it may take a day or two to get used to, it’s very intuitive once you do.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, you’ll quickly realize the antiquated Home button must go, as it interupts the flow of iOS with staccato virtually everywhere. iOS is much better, faster, and more fluid on an iPhone X! Come on, Home button-free iPad Pros!