“So when you are doing GPU centric functions in DaVinci Resolve (such as Noise Reduction), should you choose OpenCL or Metal for GPU Processing Mode?” Rob Art Morgan asks for Bare Feats.

“Using the Candle project, we measured how fast it could playback the 117 frame video clip while rendering three overlays of noise reduction on the fly. GPU Processing mode was set to either OpenCL or Metal,” Morgan reports. “In each case, noise reduction was rendered faster using OpenCL versus Metal. We saw the same thing when running NVIDIA CUDA capable GPUs in the 2010 Mac Pro… Notice CUDA GPU processing mode beats both OpenCL and Metal.”

“The story doesn’t end herel,” Morgan reports. “We plan to re-test using the final release of macOS 10.14 Mojave (and point releases thereafter) and final release of DaVinci Resolve 15 (and point releases thereafter).”

Check out all of the benchmark results in the full article here.