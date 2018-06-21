O’Brien reports, “Apple has been in Ireland since 1980, but with the recent loss of a €850 million data centre in Athenry, Co Galway, still fresh in people’s minds, plus the €13 billion tax judgment from the EU, you would forgive people for thinking the relationship may have taken a downward turn.”
“Yet, according to Cook, Apple is still as committed to the country as it has ever been,” O’Brien reports. [Cook said], ‘Honestly speaking, we didn’t come to Ireland for tax. We came to Ireland in 1980 because we saw a community we thought we could grow, and could do a number of things to support the continent. We’ve stayed on course on that over almost four decades. It hasn’t been a straight line – life isn’t a straight line, things go up and down – but it’s always been in a trajectory that is increasing. I don’t anticipate that changing.'”
MacDailyNews Take: There are only two kinds of people in the world, the Irish and those who wish they were. ☘️
