“Police said the thieves rappelled through a hole in the ceiling at the store on Hammond Drive,” Petchenik reports. “Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik was at the scene where Sgt. Robert Parsons compared the crime to a movie heist… “It’s a ‘Mission Impossible’ style burglary,” Sgt. Robert Parsons told Petchenik.”
Petchenik reports, “Parsons said once inside, the burglars burrowed into a storage room and stole thousands in iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more.”
MacDailyNews Take: Mission Possible. Obviously.
Smart thieves. They left all of the worthless fake Macs, pretend iPhones, and iPad knockoffs behind!