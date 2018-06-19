“Dunwoody [Georgia] police said burglars took a page out of the movie ‘Mission Impossible’ when they stole more than $100k worth of Apple products from a Best Buy Store,” Mike Petchenik reports for WSB-TV Atlanta.

“Police said the thieves rappelled through a hole in the ceiling at the store on Hammond Drive,” Petchenik reports. “Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik was at the scene where Sgt. Robert Parsons compared the crime to a movie heist… “It’s a ‘Mission Impossible’ style burglary,” Sgt. Robert Parsons told Petchenik.”

Petchenik reports, “Parsons said once inside, the burglars burrowed into a storage room and stole thousands in iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more.”

