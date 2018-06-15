“The awards were handed out on Thursday night,” Dormehl reports. “Apple shared the ‘Advertising Excellence/Single Commercial category’ top spot with the absolutely hilarious ‘It’s a Tide Ad‘ Super Bowl series of ads for Tide.”
Apple’s ” ad is titled ‘Welcome Home,’ and stars FKA Twigs as a downtrodden office worker who experiences the transformative effects of music when her HomePod sets about changing the physical surroundings in her apartment,”Dormehl reports. “The soundtrack to the ad is provided by the Anderson .Paak track ‘Til It’s Over.’”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Apple, Jonze, FKA Twigs, and everyone involved!
