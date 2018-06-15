“Apple’s brilliantly creative HomePod ad, directed by Being John Malkovich helmer Spike Jonze, has won a top prize at the Association of Independent Commercial Producers Show at the Museum of Modern Art in New York,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac.

“The awards were handed out on Thursday night,” Dormehl reports. “Apple shared the ‘Advertising Excellence/Single Commercial category’ top spot with the absolutely hilarious ‘It’s a Tide Ad‘ Super Bowl series of ads for Tide.”

Apple’s ” ad is titled ‘Welcome Home,’ and stars FKA Twigs as a downtrodden office worker who experiences the transformative effects of music when her HomePod sets about changing the physical surroundings in her apartment,”Dormehl reports. “The soundtrack to the ad is provided by the Anderson .Paak track ‘Til It’s Over.’”

