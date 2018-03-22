“Apple’s short film ‘Welcome Home,’ directed by Spike Jonze and starring FKA twigs as a beleaguered city dweller whose drab apartment becomes a colorful, shape-shifting oasis thanks to her HomePod device, is easily one of 2018’s most captivating ads so far,” Tim Nudd writes for AdWeek.

“Now, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the film, which not only answers all of our questions about how it was made,” Nudd writes, “it might just be the most engaging, comprehensive and flat-out best BTS video we’ve seen for an advertisement.”

“Videos of this sort usually clock in at a few minutes long and offer a cursory glimpse of the creative process — quite literally going through the motions. Not this one,” Nudd writes. “The almost seven-minute mini-documentary, directed by Danilo Parra, explores all the creative disciplines in wonderful detail, shedding light on the challenges that the intricate piece presented every step of the way.”

MacDailyNews Take: Another block for building awareness for Apple's HomePod.

