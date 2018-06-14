In a recent interview with The Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein published on Wednesday by Bloomberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “We have given all of our employees, 100%, standing desks. If you can stand for a while, then sit, and so on and so forth, it’s much better for your lifestyle.”

“If I sit for too long, it will actually tap me on the wrist to remind me to get up and move, because a lot of doctors think sitting is the new cancer,” said Cook during an on-stage interview at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet conference in February 2015.

Ten minutes before the hour, it will remind you to move. We have a lot of people using the Apple Watch at Apple, and ten minutes before the hour, suddenly they all get up and move. It took a little to get used to, but it’s great. – Apple CEO Tim Cook

Last July, Christina Passariello reported for The Wall Street Journal on Apple’s Park’s “sliding-glass doors on the soundproof offices, a giant European white oak collaboration table, adjustable-height desks, and floors with aluminum-covered hinged panels, hiding cables and wires, and brushed-steel grating for air diffusion.”



Direct link to video here.