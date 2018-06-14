“If I sit for too long, it will actually tap me on the wrist to remind me to get up and move, because a lot of doctors think sitting is the new cancer,” said Cook during an on-stage interview at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet conference in February 2015.
Ten minutes before the hour, it will remind you to move. We have a lot of people using the Apple Watch at Apple, and ten minutes before the hour, suddenly they all get up and move. It took a little to get used to, but it’s great. – Apple CEO Tim Cook
Last July, Christina Passariello reported for The Wall Street Journal on Apple’s Park’s “sliding-glass doors on the soundproof offices, a giant European white oak collaboration table, adjustable-height desks, and floors with aluminum-covered hinged panels, hiding cables and wires, and brushed-steel grating for air diffusion.”
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Note: Last August, Harvard University reported:
Odds are you are sitting while you read this. In fact, more than half of an average person’s waking hours are spent sitting, according to a study in the Jan. 19, 2015, Annals of Internal Medicine.
All that sitting can cause great damage to your health. “The health risks tied to sitting may not be completely related to the act of sitting itself, but rather that sitting keeps you from doing healthier activity,” says Dr. I-Min Lee of Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
It’s simple math: the more you sit, the greater the threat — and the less time you spend sitting, the longer you’re likely to live.
For instance, a study in the August 2016 American Journal of Preventive Medicine found that sitting less can increase life expectancy. The researchers analyzed behavioral surveys of 433,000 people in 54 countries and matched them with statistics on population size and overall deaths. They found that a 50% reduction in time spent sitting per day would represent at least three times fewer deaths. Even a 10% reduction in daily sitting time (about 30 minutes) could significantly lower death rates.
Of course, you cannot eliminate all sitting. The goal is to be more mindful of how much you sit during the day and then take steps to reduce that time and substitute it with more movement.
Read more in the full article here.
SEE ALSO:
Review of Vitra’s Pacific Chair, Jony Ive’s choice of seating for Apple Park – January 29, 2018
Apple is leading a revolution in office chairs – December 7, 2017