“The engineering behind a chair can make or break your productivity and its design can compliment or ruin the appearance of room,” Steeber reports. “Multiply that factor by 12,000 – the number of employees expected to occupy the new Apple Park campus in Cupertino – and suddenly choosing the right chair becomes vital.”
“With that in mind, upon hearing that Apple – with guidance by Jony Ive – had picked Vitra’s Pacific Chair as the seat of choice for one of the most creative workforces on earth, I knew I had to try one out myself,” Steeber reports. “The model of Pacific I bought is nearly identical to the configuration Apple chose, save for the material choice: low backrest with fixed, aluminum arms, polished 5-star aluminum base and frame, covered in a light grey ice blue plano fabric. Bloomberg described Apple’s material choice as a ‘deep-sea blue,’ but the closest match I can find on Vitra’s website is a nero ice blue… Next time, I would probably choose the medium backrest for more support.”
Much more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: The chair is overrated and its defining visual feature, the aluminum armrests, are a classic example of form over function as they’re often cold, hard, and uncomfortable. We’ll stick with our far more adjustable and comfortable Herman Miller Classic Aeron chairs, thanks.
