“I have never been into tablets. I’ve had numerous ones over the years from iPads and iPad Minis to Android tablets. I always found their utility to be too constrained to find a permanent space between my daily phone and laptop usage. Against my better judgement, I decided to give tablets one more chance,” Paul Stamatiou, product designer at Twitter, blogs eponymously. “I walked into the Regent Street Apple Store in London and purchased a 12.9″ iPad Pro and Smart Keyboard.”

“That was a few months ago. A few months in which my 13″ MacBook Pro has not even been powered up once. Any new gadget novelty has long since worn off and I’m still loving and using this iPad Pro daily,” Stamatiou writes. “The iPad Pro features a large and stunning ProMotion display, more mature multitasking functionality, performance to put it in the same arena as larger laptops, a lag-free new input capability with the Pencil and a growing collection of iPad-optimized productivity apps. All while having an impressive battery life, making it a device that can effortlessly feel at home at a coffee shop just as much as on a plane, couch, Eames lounge chair, kitchen counter… anywhere.”

“Can it replace my laptop?” Stamatiou writes. “Yes, and it did. I just wiped my 13-inch TouchBar Macbook Pro and am getting it ready to ship to my sister, whose current laptop is my old 2008 MacBook Pro.”



“However, there are definitely areas where an iPad Pro does not make sense at this time. For one, there’s no way to transfer files between an external hard drive except for a few constrained workflows. Doing any real web dev and design is going to be a challenge and slowdown without a dedicated desktop browser and inspector/dev tools, along with the ability to install and run background processes as needed,” Stamatiou writes. “I can’t yet do my day job on this iPad Pro where I need to design and develop with an advanced prototyping tool for macOS called Framer. Even if my mockup design tool of choice (Sketch) existed for the iPad Pro, the speed with which I can create and manage dozens of mockups with the precision of a mouse would be sorely lacking.”

“That leaves me to my final comment about the iPad Pro,” Stamatiou writes. “It’s such a fantastic platform for a wide variety of tasks that I wish there were more developers creating robust apps for the professional market along with customers demanding them and creating with them.”

Tons more in the full article – very highly recommended – here.