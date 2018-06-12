“Since it’s been several days without an iPhone rumor, DigiTimes has piped up with what purports to be a salacious scoop about next year’s iPhone,” Michael Simon writes for Macworld. “According to the site, Apple ‘will likely have its 2019 series of iPhones come with USB Type-C support,’ replacing the nearly six-year-old Lightning port.”

“In that time between Lightning’s arrival in 2012 and the upcoming 2018 iPhones, USB-C has risen to a position of prominence on many of Apple’s products,” Simon writes. “It’s a mainstay on Apple’s MacBook, MacBook Pro, and iMac computers, and nearly every Android phone maker has adopted the symmetrical port as the charging solution on its handsets.”

“But this isn’t the first time this rumor has circulated and it’s no more credible now than it was then,” Simon writes. “Last year, The Wall Street Journal reported that the as-yet-unnamed iPhone X would use a “USB-C port for the power cord and other peripheral devices instead of the company’s original Lightning connector.” That turned out to be false…”

