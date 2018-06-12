“In that time between Lightning’s arrival in 2012 and the upcoming 2018 iPhones, USB-C has risen to a position of prominence on many of Apple’s products,” Simon writes. “It’s a mainstay on Apple’s MacBook, MacBook Pro, and iMac computers, and nearly every Android phone maker has adopted the symmetrical port as the charging solution on its handsets.”
“But this isn’t the first time this rumor has circulated and it’s no more credible now than it was then,” Simon writes. “Last year, The Wall Street Journal reported that the as-yet-unnamed iPhone X would use a “USB-C port for the power cord and other peripheral devices instead of the company’s original Lightning connector.” That turned out to be false…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Perhaps Apple’s next big move is to go all-wireless (since you know that’s what they really want anyway).
