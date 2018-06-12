“Apple’s adoption of Type-C in its iPhones will accelerate other smartphone companies’ adoption of the interface in their products, the sources indicated,” Chao and Shen report. “The popularity of Type-C interface among handsets will still depend on the adoption in Apple’s iPhones, nevertheless, the sources said.”
Chao and Shen report, “Apple is still in its redesign phase and will not be able to equip the technology in its upcoming [2018] iPhones, the sources claimed.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s 30-pin Dock Connector debuted with the 3rd generation iPod in 2003 until the Lightning connector was introduced on September 12, 2012 as a replacement in the iPhone 5, the iPod Touch (5th gen.), and the iPod Nano (7th gen.).
So, if this report is true, the 30-pin Dock Connector had a lifespan of some nine (9) years before being phased out and Lightning would have lasted for seven (7) years.