“Apple is redesigning chargers and related interface for its next-generation iPhone and iPad devices, and will likely have its 2019 series of iPhones come with USB Type-C support, according to sources at analog IC vendors,” Cage Chao and Jessie Shen report for DigiTimes.

“Apple’s adoption of Type-C in its iPhones will accelerate other smartphone companies’ adoption of the interface in their products, the sources indicated,” Chao and Shen report. “The popularity of Type-C interface among handsets will still depend on the adoption in Apple’s iPhones, nevertheless, the sources said.”

Chao and Shen report, “Apple is still in its redesign phase and will not be able to equip the technology in its upcoming [2018] iPhones, the sources claimed.”

