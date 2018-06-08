“There’s a great scene in my favorite Christmas movie, Miracle on 34th Street, where a Macy’s sales manager is shocked to overhear the department store Santa Claus send a distraught mother to a competitor to buy a toy,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “But what starts as a fireable offense ends up becoming a marketing strategy, as Macy himself realizes that, counterintuitively, there’s a benefit to being seen as a store that cares more about its customers than its profits.”

“Apple, it seems, has taken this philosophy to heart. The company has always put forth the image that it cares more about surprising and delighting its customers than about cold hard cash, and on occasion it seems to make decisions that would otherwise seem counterintuitive to the capitalistic idea of simply raking in as much money as it can.,” Moren writes.

“This year’s WWDC announcements were no exception: the company showed off more than a few features that seem as though they go against the grain of the company’s business model,” Moren writes. “But, as with Apple, there’s always a method to the madness.”

