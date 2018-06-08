“Apple, it seems, has taken this philosophy to heart. The company has always put forth the image that it cares more about surprising and delighting its customers than about cold hard cash, and on occasion it seems to make decisions that would otherwise seem counterintuitive to the capitalistic idea of simply raking in as much money as it can.,” Moren writes.
“This year’s WWDC announcements were no exception: the company showed off more than a few features that seem as though they go against the grain of the company’s business model,” Moren writes. “But, as with Apple, there’s always a method to the madness.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Keeping users happy and sane after they’ve already purchased your products is in Apple’s best interest, as such customers will be inclined to buy more such products later.