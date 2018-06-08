“Apple revealed the Siri Remote’s ability to search for nearby iPhones at a demo during WWDC this week,” Hein writes. “Developers can take advantage of the new API too so that it works with third-party apps.”
“Finally! No more hunting and pecking for individual characters on a giant virtual keyboard,” Hein writes. “Also, it’s nice that you don’t have to show everyone your passwords now while entering it on the big screen.”
How it works (it’s simple) explained here.
MacDailyNews Take: “Finally,” indeed!
