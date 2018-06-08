“Entering passwords on Apple TV has been one of the biggest pain-points on its entire existence,” Buster Hein writes for Cult of Mac. “But starting with tvOS 12, Apple is giving its box the ability to prompt all nearby iPhones to enter a password, even if you’ve never connected to that Apple TV.”

“Apple revealed the Siri Remote’s ability to search for nearby iPhones at a demo during WWDC this week,” Hein writes. “Developers can take advantage of the new API too so that it works with third-party apps.”

“Finally! No more hunting and pecking for individual characters on a giant virtual keyboard,” Hein writes. “Also, it’s nice that you don’t have to show everyone your passwords now while entering it on the big screen.”

How it works (it’s simple) explained here.