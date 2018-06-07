“Kenneth Sciacca of Colorado filed a class action against Apple on June 4th in San Jose, California seeking $5 million for their refusal to acknowledge a common complaint about every edition of the Apple Watch,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “According to the Plaintiff, ‘The Watches all contain the same defect and/or flaw, which causes the screens on the Watches to crack, shatter, or detach from the body of the Watch (the ‘Defect’), through no fault of the wearer, oftentimes only days or weeks after purchase.'”

Purcher reports, “Mr. Sciacca’s formal complaint before the court provides a segment called the ‘Nature of the Action.'”

A snippet:

Shortly after the release of the Series 0 Watch in April 2015, consumers began to complain that the screens on their Watches were spontaneously detaching from the body of their Watches. Apple has persistently denied any widespread issue with Series 0 Watches, but in April 2017, Apple acknowledged a swelling battery defect in certain Series 0 Watches and extended its Limited Warranty for qualifying Series 0 Watches from one year to three years.

