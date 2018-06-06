“Apple’s move to cut OpenGL after macOS 10.14 Mojave and pushing for the use of its own Metal graphics technology has come under fire from developers, expressing concerns it will impact cross-platform game development, and even causing some to declare they won’t produce games for the Mac in the future,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“While the support for OpenGL is still available, it is unknown when Apple will remove it from macOS completely, but it is not entirely unexpected,” Owen reports. “OpenGL on macOS High Sierra uses version 3.3 that was released in 2010, rather than using the more up-to-date version 4.6 released in 2017.”

“Bridge Builder and Ponifex developer Alex Austin suggested the change will cause more work when attempting to port games to the Mac… ‘I’m not going to spend any time on Metal because Macs are a pretty small percentage of the market, and really probably not worth it even now,’ suggests Austin. ‘I just do it because I try to support fans if I can,'” Owen reports. “Thomas Altenburger of Flying Oak Games was more direct on Twitter, advising ‘I’m sorry Mac users, but this means we will stop publishing games on Mac if it ever stop(s) shipping with the OS.'”

