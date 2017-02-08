“Announced through Apple’s WebKit blog, the new ‘GPU for the Web’ Community Group will discuss a potential next-generation web graphics API that can better leverage modern GPUs,” Campbell reports. “Along with 3D content, Apple proposes GPU architecture might also be used to accelerate general web computations.”
“To help get things started, Apple’s WebKit team is proposing an initial API dubbed ‘WebGPU.’ Apple began testing next-generation APIs in WebKit ‘a few years ago’ and found encouraging results, so the company is sharing its WebGPU prototype with the W3C Community Group,” Campbell reports. “According to the draft proposal, WebGPU started life as a mapping of Metal to JavaScript.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If this is Apple angling to take Metal cross-platform, then it is a very good thing indeed.
Hopefully, after a long gestation period, Metal support can really begin to proliferate. – MacDailyNews, September 30, 2016
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s Metal and how it can impact Mac gaming – September 30, 2016
Apple’s number one CAD vendor is very excited about Metal for Mac – June 11, 2015
Metal for Mac is so huge, bye-bye Mac Pro – June 9, 2015