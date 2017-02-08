“Apple’s WebKit team on Tuesday proposed a new Community Group at the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) that will focus on developing a new standard API, perhaps based on Metal, for accelerating GPU-based 3D graphics and general computation for the web,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“Announced through Apple’s WebKit blog, the new ‘GPU for the Web’ Community Group will discuss a potential next-generation web graphics API that can better leverage modern GPUs,” Campbell reports. “Along with 3D content, Apple proposes GPU architecture might also be used to accelerate general web computations.”

“To help get things started, Apple’s WebKit team is proposing an initial API dubbed ‘WebGPU.’ Apple began testing next-generation APIs in WebKit ‘a few years ago’ and found encouraging results, so the company is sharing its WebGPU prototype with the W3C Community Group,” Campbell reports. “According to the draft proposal, WebGPU started life as a mapping of Metal to JavaScript.”

