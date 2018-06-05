“As has long been the story at One Infinite Loop, what Apple giveth is what Apple taketh, and Apple’s latest rendition of OSes is going to be no exception,” Ryan Smith reports for AnandTech.

“Listed in the developer release notes for both iOS and macOS, Apple is deprecating support for what are now their legacy graphics and compute APIs: OpenGL, OpenGL ES, and OpenCL,” Smith reports. “Instead, Apple is strongly encouraging developers to use their proprietary Metal API, which has been available for a few years now.”

“Apple has been pushing developers to Metal almost as soon as it became available. And now by deprecating support for these older APIs, Apple is signaling that they are reserving the right to remove them entirely in the future,” Smith reports. “Apple’s threats are generally credible: if these APIs are being deprecated now, then they likely aren’t going to be available much longer.”

Read more in the full article here.