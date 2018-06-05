“Listed in the developer release notes for both iOS and macOS, Apple is deprecating support for what are now their legacy graphics and compute APIs: OpenGL, OpenGL ES, and OpenCL,” Smith reports. “Instead, Apple is strongly encouraging developers to use their proprietary Metal API, which has been available for a few years now.”
“Apple has been pushing developers to Metal almost as soon as it became available. And now by deprecating support for these older APIs, Apple is signaling that they are reserving the right to remove them entirely in the future,” Smith reports. “Apple’s threats are generally credible: if these APIs are being deprecated now, then they likely aren’t going to be available much longer.”
MacDailyNews Take: Buh-bye, OpenGL, OpenGL ES, and OpenCL.
Hopefully, after a long gestation period, Metal support can really begin to proliferate. – MacDailyNews, September 30, 2016
