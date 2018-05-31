“Apple has released yet another beta update for macOS High Sierra, which will have the version number 10.13.6,” Matt Hanson writes for TechRadar. “This is the fourth beta that Apple has released for High Sierra in May alone… The macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 beta has a build number of 17G31f, and it can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center. A public beta for non-developers should arrive soon after.”

“While this is the first beta for macOS 10.13.6, macOS 10.13.5 has had five beta builds,” Hanson writes. “You’d have thought that after all those tests that Apple would have released a final version of 10.13.5, but so far it has not, with regular users still on macOS 10.13.4, which was released in April.”

“The fifth beta of macOS 10.13.5 included support for Messages in iCloud,” Hanson writes. “It sounds like a great feature, and we’re looking forward to giving it a go. We’re just waiting on Apple to provide the final version of 10.13.5.”

