“While this is the first beta for macOS 10.13.6, macOS 10.13.5 has had five beta builds,” Hanson writes. “You’d have thought that after all those tests that Apple would have released a final version of 10.13.5, but so far it has not, with regular users still on macOS 10.13.4, which was released in April.”
“The fifth beta of macOS 10.13.5 included support for Messages in iCloud,” Hanson writes. “It sounds like a great feature, and we’re looking forward to giving it a go. We’re just waiting on Apple to provide the final version of 10.13.5.”
MacDailyNews Take: We expect macOS 10.13.5 will be along soon after Apple fixes whatever last-minute issue cropped up to delay its release.
