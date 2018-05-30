“Despite the fact that Apple pushed out iOS 11.4 on May 29 to iPads and iPhones, which included the long-awaited Messages in iCloud feature, the company did not release macOS 10.13.5 yet,” Justin Meyers reports for Gadget Hacks. “This newest version of High Sierra is only available in beta form right now, and it’s required in order to sync messages across all of your Apple devices — not just iOS devices.”

“Apple usually released macOS updates hours after iOS updates, but Apple’s own help page on the feature just tells users to ‘”Update your iPhone and iPad to the latest iOS and your Mac to the latest macOS,'” Meyers reports. “As of right now, the latest macOS version is 10.13.4, so even Apple’s own help page is incorrect at this time since they haven’t pushed out 10.13.5 yet.”

“To enable Messages in iCloud on a Mac, you would open Messages, then click ‘Messages’ in the menu bar, followed by ‘Preferences.’ There, you select the ‘Accounts’ tab, and if it’s available, you’ll see ‘Enable Messages in iCloud’ under the Settings option,” Meyers reports. “However, on macOS 10.13.4, the Messages in iCloud option won’t show up at all.”

