“Apple usually released macOS updates hours after iOS updates, but Apple’s own help page on the feature just tells users to ‘”Update your iPhone and iPad to the latest iOS and your Mac to the latest macOS,'” Meyers reports. “As of right now, the latest macOS version is 10.13.4, so even Apple’s own help page is incorrect at this time since they haven’t pushed out 10.13.5 yet.”
“To enable Messages in iCloud on a Mac, you would open Messages, then click ‘Messages’ in the menu bar, followed by ‘Preferences.’ There, you select the ‘Accounts’ tab, and if it’s available, you’ll see ‘Enable Messages in iCloud’ under the Settings option,” Meyers reports. “However, on macOS 10.13.4, the Messages in iCloud option won’t show up at all.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We await the release of macOS 10.13.5 with joyful hearts as our Messages are syncing quite nicely on our assorted iOS devices! We expect macOS 10.13.5 will be along soon after Apple fixes whatever last-minute issue cropped up to delay its release.
SEE ALSO:
How to turn on Apple’s new Messages in iCloud – May 29, 2018