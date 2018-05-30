“Ask a large enough number of investors or Apple enthusiasts, and I’m sure you’ll see expectations for every product line to have something new unveiled at WWDC. There are even rumors of a new iPhone SE and possibly HomePod coming at the event,” Maurer writes. “As product expectations pile up, it only increases the chance for disappointment, so when Apple doesn’t release a ton of shiny new gadgets, the stock tends to sell off.”
“The week of WWDC usually means a lot of red for the stock. Since 2001, the only WWDC week that Apple shares finished higher was in 2014, and that was a unique time because investors piled into the stock right before the 7 for 1 stock split,” Maurer writes. “Of the 16 weeks that shares have declined, the average loss has been 3.86%, basically the average of the last two years as well.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If we could predict future near-term stock prices, you wouldn’t be reading this sentence.