“Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 update to developers for testing purposes, which comes as macOS 10.13.5, an update that’s expected to include Messages in iCloud, is still in testing,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“The new macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 beta can be downloaded through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store with the proper profile installed,” Clover reports. “It likely focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements for issues that were not able to be addressed in macOS High Sierra 10.13.5.”

Clover reports, “Work on macOS High Sierra is wrapping up, with Apple now shifting focus to the next-generation version of macOS, macOS 10.14, which will be unveiled next week at the Worldwide Developers Conference.”

