“In the two countries, using a presumed shell company, Apple has filed several new trademarks on a series of California landmark names that originally surfaced in 2014,” Clover reports. “In the Philippines, Apple has filed trademark applications for Mojave, Sequoia, Sonoma, and Ventura, while in Cambodia, Apple has filed a trademark for Mojave alone.”
“These new filings suggest one of these four names could be used for macOS 10.14,” Clover reports. “Given that Mojave is the name that was filed in both locations, it could be Apple’s frontrunner.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s macOS 10.14 Mojave runs best on the Mac Pro… because it’s been deserted!
🙂