“A series of trademark applications Apple filed in Cambodia and the Philippines may point towards the name we can expect to see used for macOS 10.14, the next-generation version of macOS that Apple will unveil at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“In the two countries, using a presumed shell company, Apple has filed several new trademarks on a series of California landmark names that originally surfaced in 2014,” Clover reports. “In the Philippines, Apple has filed trademark applications for Mojave, Sequoia, Sonoma, and Ventura, while in Cambodia, Apple has filed a trademark for Mojave alone.”

“These new filings suggest one of these four names could be used for macOS 10.14,” Clover reports. “Given that Mojave is the name that was filed in both locations, it could be Apple’s frontrunner.”

