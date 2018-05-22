“Companies announced new stock buyback programs totaling $183.4 billion in the April to May earnings season, according to the research firm,” Linnane reports, “second only to the $191.4 billion announced in the January to February season.”
“Five companies accounted for 75% of total volume, led by Apple Inc. which announced a $100 billion program,” Linnane reports. “That was followed by Broadcom Inc. with a $12 billion program, Facebook Inc. with $9 billion, Qualcomm Inc. $8.8 billion and T-Mobile US Inc. at $7.5 billion.”
MacDailyNews Take: To attempt to get a sense of the magnitude of Apple’s buyback plan, it’s comfortably more than double the buyback plans of Broadcom, Facebook, Qualcomm, and T-Mobile combined.
