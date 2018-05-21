“While any potential damages are still to be determined, the group has suggested each individual could receive 750 pounds if the case is successful, Google said in court documents.,” Browning reports. “Led by consumer advocate Richard Lloyd, the group is seeking permission to hear the case as a ‘representative action’ that is akin to a U.S. class action, arguing that all the customers share the same interests.”
“The group said that Google used an algorithm that allowed developers to track a user’s browsing history and collect personal information,” Browning reports. “The algorithm acted to get around the default settings of Apple’s Safari browser, which blocked third-party tracking via cookies.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: DuckDuckGo is a search engine that doesn’t track users.
