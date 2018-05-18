“A couple of support threads have described people finding a process called mshelper using a lot of CPU usage,” Lovejoy writes. “From the little that’s known about it so far, it seems this is either adware or a cryptocurrency miner.”
“Despite the heading in the Reddit thread, there’s no evidence that it’s a virus,” Lovejoy writes, “so the most likely explanation for its spread is a sketchy download which installs it alongside some other app.”
How to check for – and remove – the Mac malware mshelper here.
MacDailyNews Take: Let us know if you find it on your Mac(s)!