“If your Mac seems to be running at high fan rates or you’re seeing reduced battery-life for no apparent reason, you may want to check for some Mac malware that seems to be going around,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac.

“A couple of support threads have described people finding a process called mshelper using a lot of CPU usage,” Lovejoy writes. “From the little that’s known about it so far, it seems this is either adware or a cryptocurrency miner.”

“Despite the heading in the Reddit thread, there’s no evidence that it’s a virus,” Lovejoy writes, “so the most likely explanation for its spread is a sketchy download which installs it alongside some other app.”

