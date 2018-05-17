“The truth is that your Mac is only as secure as the people you leave it with and the password that you use,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“That’s why you should only leave your computer with people you trust, and should be certain you use a tough passcode, even if it does take you a little longer to open it up,” Evans writes. “Another thing you can do to protect yourself is to password protect items on your Mac.”

“I’m going to very quickly explain how to password protect things on your Mac,” Evans writes. “Specifically, we’ll look at password protection in iWork, Notes, PDF and Microsoft files, and also use of Disk Utility. There are additional ways, which I might add to this report at a later date.”

